Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The father told investigators that he, his son and his son’s friend were the only people at the house when the shooting occurred.

Deputies believe the friend shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

