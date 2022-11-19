Source: Texans elevating cornerback Jacobi Francis

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive back Jacobi Francis stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Texans are elevating cornerback Jacobi Francis to the active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source.

Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury.

Francis is expected to provide help on special teams.

The Texans are preparing nickel Desmond King to operate as a starting outside corner opposite veteran starter Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas operating in a larger role as a nickel.

Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an undrafted free agent from Memphis.

He had 36 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Francis had 130 career tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump.

