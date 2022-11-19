Source: Texans elevating cornerback Jacobi Francis

HOUSTON – The Texans are elevating cornerback Jacobi Francis to the active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source.
Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury.
Francis is expected to provide help on special teams.
The Texans are preparing nickel Desmond King to operate as a starting outside corner opposite veteran starter Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas operating in a larger role as a nickel.
Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an undrafted free agent from Memphis.
He had 36 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Francis had 130 career tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump.
