Source: Texans elevating cornerback Jacobi Francis

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

Houston Texans
Houston Texans defensive back Jacobi Francis stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans are elevating cornerback Jacobi Francis to the active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source.

Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury.

Francis is expected to provide help on special teams.

The Texans are preparing nickel Desmond King to operate as a starting outside corner opposite veteran starter Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas operating in a larger role as a nickel.

Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an undrafted free agent from Memphis.

He had 36 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Francis had 130 career tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump.

