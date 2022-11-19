Shoppers beware: Recalled toys still on sale

In its annual report “Trouble in Toyland,” the U.S. Public Interest Research Group warns shoppers recalled toys can still be purchased weeks, months, or even years after they were deemed dangerous.

Last month, the research group purchased and received more than 30 recalled toys from U.S.-based online sellers, including Facebook Marketplace and eBay, as well as several online merchants. The toys included stuffed animals, action figures, balls, musical toys, bath toys and a toddler’s riding toy.

Check whether toys in your home have been recalled.

View the research group’s toy safety tips for parents here.