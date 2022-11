The exhibition will be on view through Dec. 2.

HOUSTON – Thirteen visual art photography students and 26 dance students from 24 HISD campuses collaborated to produce an exhibition showcasing the artistic relationship between dance and photography.

“Power of Collaboration: Through the Artists’ Lens” is on display in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center lobby through Dec. 2.

For more information, visit blogs.houstonisd.org.