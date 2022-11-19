'He’s a really nice soul': Search for missing 26-year-old man has lasted nearly a week, family says

The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a popular Heights area bar.

Family and friends said the bars cameras captured Delano Burkes, 26, leaving the bar at about 1:13 a.m.

“We have video of him coming out the back of the bar. They said he was drunk, so they escorted him out of the back of the bar,” said Karen Jeffley, Burkes mom.

Surrounding businesses also caught glimpses of Burkes, who was reportedly out with friends but got separated, according to family.

“He’s a really nice soul. Really nice person,” Jeffley said.

Loved ones have spent the past six days posting fliers throughout the Heights area.

Volunteers with Texas Equusearch also joined the search.

“Maybe someone can look at their footage and see if they see anybody run down the street that way, we can at least get a direction,” said Jeffley.

Burkes is described as having black hair, brown eyes and being 5′10 in height.

Anyone with information in his case is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.