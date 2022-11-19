46º

Deadly crash prompts lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive

Deadly crash prompts lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive (HOUSTON TRANSTAR)

HOUSTON – A fatal crash has prompted northbound lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

The two-vehicle crash occurred before 8 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.

