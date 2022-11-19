2 armed suspects arrested after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say they were able to arrest two suspects who were accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Hermann, deputies responded to the scene in reference to the two suspects.

When deputies arrived, the suspects had reportedly already fled the scene.

Officials say they were later able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and initiate a traffic stop.

The two suspects reportedly led officers on a chase before the vehicle came to a stop and they fled on foot.

Officers were able to establish a police perimeter and zeroed in on the suspects, with the help of K9 Max.

The suspects were identified as Nathan Ybarra and Emilio Bautista.

Deputies say they were able to recover two guns, and several stolen items which totaled more than $4,000.

“They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. The driver, Nathan Ybarra was charged with Evading and Possession of Identifying Information. His total bond was set at $15,000.00 put of the 263rd District Court. The passenger, Emilio Bautista Evading on Foot with previous convictions and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bond has not been set at this time.” - Constable Mark Herman