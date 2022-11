(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Officer injured after crashing into wall on 610 South Loop at Stella Link; 3 westbound lanes shut down

A Houston Police Department officer has been transported to the hospital after crashing into a wall on 610 South Loop at Stella Link on Friday.

Houston police responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m.

The officer may have suffered from a medical emergency before the accident, according to officials.

Currently, three westbound lanes on the South Loop are shut down.