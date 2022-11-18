‘Hanks Giving’: Tom Hanks to take over Pittsburgh radio station on Thanksgiving Day

FILE - Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Finch" on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Hanks will help launch a new era of Cleveland baseball. The Oscar-winning actor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – This Thanksgiving we have a little more than turkey to be excited about as Nov. 24 will now be known as “Hanks Giving Day” in Pittsburgh.

While many Pittsburghers are enjoying their feast, they will be able to listen to hand-picked music by Hanks on 91.3-FM, WYEP.

WYEP called Hanks an honorary Pittsburgher because of his portrayal of Fred Rogers in the 2019 movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and also shooting his forthcoming film A Man Called Otto in Pittsburg.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, “Hanks provided WYEP with an eclectic and very fun list of 100 songs for the station takeover, with a 66-year timespan — ranging between music from 1956 all the way to a duet released a few months ago between Elvis Costello and Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson.”

“Hanks Giving” will air on Thanksgiving Day 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Additionally, the 7-8 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. hours will feature music curated by WYEP on-air hosts taken from soundtracks of movies featuring Hanks, according to the Post Gazette.