Former ParkHouston employee charged after directing parking violators to pay her personal account, officials say

HOUSTON – A former employee from the City of Houston has been arrested and charged after she allegedly directed violators to send payments to her personal bank account, officials say.
According to a spokesperson for the city, the employee, who officials identified as Aisha Mercer, was instructing vehicle owners to pay fees directly to her, through a third-party payment app service.
Officials say the situation was brought to their attention by a customer. Mercer was arrested and charged with Felony Bribery.
She has since resigned after the investigation into her actions began.
ParkHouston provided the following statement:
“ParkHouston is fully cooperating with the Houston Police Department’s investigation. We have no additional information to share at this time. Please be aware that if a wheel-locking boot is placed on your vehicle by parking enforcement, the only way to pay the fee for its removal is to call the phone number listed on the sticker placed on your window. ParkHouston officers cannot take direct payments for citations or to release a boot. If you are not sure how to resolve a situation – call 311.”