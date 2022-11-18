Former ParkHouston employee charged after directing parking violators to pay her personal account, officials say

HOUSTON – A former employee from the City of Houston has been arrested and charged after she allegedly directed violators to send payments to her personal bank account, officials say.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the employee, who officials identified as Aisha Mercer, was instructing vehicle owners to pay fees directly to her, through a third-party payment app service.

Officials say the situation was brought to their attention by a customer. Mercer was arrested and charged with Felony Bribery.

She has since resigned after the investigation into her actions began.

ParkHouston provided the following statement: