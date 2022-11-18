57º

LIVE

Local News

Catalytic converter suspects arrested after short foot chase in Friendswood, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Catalytic converter thieves
Catalytic converter suspects arrested after short foot chase in Friendswood, police say (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Officials say there is a large police presence in Friendswood after authorities found two catalytic converter thieves on Friday.

According to police, the situation took place in the 100 block of S. Friendswood Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Officers say they were alerted to a vehicle that they believed to have been associated with a possible catalytic converter theft.

When police located the vehicle, officers say they attempted to stop it when the driver pulled into a Whataburger parking lot before fleeing on foot with a passenger.

The two suspects were apprehended near the New Hope Church and Friendswood United Methodist Church

Friendswood Police say they were able to recover several catalytic converters, which were still warm to the touch, and the tools used to remove the parts.

A handgun was also found in the parking lot of the New Hope Church with several shell casings found inside the vehicle.

Authorities say this situation is no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter