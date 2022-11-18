Catalytic converter suspects arrested after short foot chase in Friendswood, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Officials say there is a large police presence in Friendswood after authorities found two catalytic converter thieves on Friday.

According to police, the situation took place in the 100 block of S. Friendswood Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Officers say they were alerted to a vehicle that they believed to have been associated with a possible catalytic converter theft.

When police located the vehicle, officers say they attempted to stop it when the driver pulled into a Whataburger parking lot before fleeing on foot with a passenger.

The two suspects were apprehended near the New Hope Church and Friendswood United Methodist Church

Friendswood Police say they were able to recover several catalytic converters, which were still warm to the touch, and the tools used to remove the parts.

A handgun was also found in the parking lot of the New Hope Church with several shell casings found inside the vehicle.

Authorities say this situation is no longer a threat to the public.