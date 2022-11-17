Suspect shot multiple times during shootout with officers following chase in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot several times during a shootout with Houston police officers following a pursuit in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said.

According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, at around 1 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a 34-year-old man driving a red Chevrolet who ran through numerous red lights while driving erratically.

The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began. Police said the driver was seen throwing something out of the truck before turning onto Bingle Road and Northwest Freeway.

A short time later, Martin said the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree near the 4600 block of Bingle Road. Then he pulled out a gun, which appeared to be an AK-47, and fired at the officers through the windshield.

HPD officers returned fire and shot the suspect several times. He was later taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

“These officers are very lucky,” Asst. Chief Martin said. “If you take a look at their vehicles the suspect was firing from inside the vehicle and he struck their vehicles numerous times in the hood and the windshield. These officers are very much lucky.”

Asst. Chief Martin said the suspect is expected to face charges including aggravated capital murder of a police officer. Police said he appeared to be equipped with an ankle monitor and may have prior charges upgraded.

Officials said one officer is a 27-year-old 4-year veteran, and another a 29-year-old 3-year veteran, and both were assigned to the North Patrol Division.