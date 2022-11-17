Lupus: Doctor talks about autoimmune disease after Selena Gomez opens up about her diagnosis

Texas native and superstar Selena Gomez became candid about her journey with lupus for the past six years.

In the new documentary ‘My Mind and Me,” the singer opens up about her health struggles over the years, including her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that impacts the immune system.

Kelsey-Seybold rheumatologist Dr. Nida Mohmin said certain individuals such as women, especially those after puberty, and patients that are Hispanic, African-American, and Asian.

“If you have a first-degere relative with lupus, or other autoimmune deficiencies, you’re also at higher risk,” said Dr. Mohmin.

Symptom of lupus include the following:

Persistent rash on the cheeks and nose, especially after sun exposure.

Joint pain and swelling

Fever

Fatigue

Weight loss

Dr. Mohmin said these symptoms tend to persist. The rash can last up to a week which signals ongoing inflammation in the body.

“Usually when you’re out in the sun, patients will report they don’t feel well. It can flare up the skin, same with joint pain,” she said. “Typically the pain is the worst first thing in the morning when they get up.”

Dr. Mohmin says it’s possible to live a normal life with lupus. Eating well and regular exercise are important for reducing inflammation.

If you feel symptomatic, see your doctor.