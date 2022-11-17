H-E-B recalls Tyson Foods Inc. ground beef products: Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility that may be contaminated with foreign matter, a mirror-like material, according to the company.

This recall involves five and 10-pound “chubs” or tubes of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.

The affected Hill Country Fare and H-E-B products from Tyson Foods have a freeze by date of 11/25/2022. All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall.

To date, the company said there have been no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall.

Information provided from H-E-B with "Ground Beef Recall" title graphic. (H-E-B/KPRC)

If you have questions, call Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time. Here’s the full recall information.