Families Helping Families: Houston-area non-profit needs help with grocery donations ahead of holidays

RICHMOND, Texas – A Houston-area man is now making it his mission to help families who may be struggling through the holiday season.

“There will always be somebody that needs something,” Quincy Collins said.

Collins is the founder of the non-profit organization, Families Helping Families.

On Wednesday, Collins and his team were able to load up cars with groceries at George Bush High School in Richmond

“It’s really difficult this year,” one family stated. “This is going to help me a whole lot.”

Last year, Collins says his organization fed 3,000 families and they’re hoping to come close to that number once more.

“We had to reduce it to 1,500 just to make sure we were able to cover our costs and make sure we had enough food for the families,” he said.

Collins says this year, cash donations ran low in conjunction with the rising cost of food products, so he and his team had to make a decision.

“Instead of giving the families turkeys. What we are doing is increasing the amount of ground meat we’re giving. Last year it was one pound. This year it will be three pounds.”

They’re also increasing the amount of chicken, but there’s still a gap that needs closure in order to reach this year’s reduced goal.

“We need 100 families to sponsor 100 families with $100,” he said.

Collins says he’s hopeful, just by the looks of years past, they’ll get what they need.

“Every year we’re going to try our best to do whatever we can.”

To donate, please visit FHFHouston.com.