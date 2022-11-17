53º

1 dead after vehicle lodges under parked mobile home on US-90 near Sheldon Road, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a passenger vehicle was found lodged underneath a parked mobile home in east Harris County.

The crash happened Thursday morning in the 19300 block of US-90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 a.m.

One person is confirmed dead at the scene, according to deputies.

At this time, eastbound lanes at US-90 are shut down as crews work to clear the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the mobile home.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, drivers can exit Sheldon, head north to Old Highway 90, or south toward the East Freeway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

