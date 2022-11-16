Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month.

On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators said the woman was getting out of her vehicle after arriving home when she was approached by an unknown man who forcibly grabbed her purse and dragged her a short distance until she let go.

The woman said the man then got into the driver’s seat of a silver SUV and fled the scene.

The woman told investigators she had just come from the First Service Credit Union located at 8980 Clearwood and believes that the suspect may have followed her home.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.