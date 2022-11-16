53º

Suspect shot multiple times after woman stabbed to death, man left injured at home in north Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man has been injured after a stabbing in north Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home located at 6307 Gay Street around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman stabbed to death and a man injured with several stab wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

After a brief investigation, officers found another male, the possible suspect, with multiple gunshot wounds off of Delaney Street and Fulton.

Investigators said during an altercation with the suspect, one of the victims used a gun to defend their family and shoot the suspect multiple times.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

