MENTONE, Texas – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit in the western part of the state on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake reportedly happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Mentone in Loving County. The town is 33 miles from Pecos, Texas.

As KXAN noted in its report, experts at the USGS have a form available online where people can report where they live and whether they felt the shaking from this earthquake.