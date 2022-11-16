PHOTOS: See NASA’s moon rocket launch light up the night sky

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL - NOVEMBER 16: In this handout provided by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), guests watch the launch of NASAs Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I flight test, from Launch Complex 39B on November 16, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. NASAs Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agencys deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

While many in Houston and across the country were sleeping, NASA made history by successfully launching the Orion capsule into space and to the moon.

You can see video from the historic event here. The launch which had previously been delayed occurred Wednesday at 12:47 a.m. CDT.

People of all ages waited late into the night in Cape Canaveral, Florida to see the launch firsthand.

Here are some of the images captured at Kennedy Space Center.

In this photo provided by NASA, guests at the Banana Creek viewing site wait for the launch of NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I flight test, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Fla. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP) ((NASA/Keegan Barber) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html)

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: NASA’s Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, with the Orion capsule attached, launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 16, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Artemis I mission will send the uncrewed spacecraft around the moon to test the vehicle's propulsion, navigation and power systems as a precursor to later crewed mission to the lunar surface. (Photo by Red Huber/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

All four of Orion's solar arrays have deployed. pic.twitter.com/4DtzRO3Bl3 — Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) November 16, 2022

The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage has initiated the Trans Lunar Injection burn, pushing Orion towards the Moon! pic.twitter.com/AUQRZQkTZ5 — Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) November 16, 2022