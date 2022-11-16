Former detention officer at Brazos County Sheriff’s Office accused of having intimate relationship with inmate

BRYAN, Texas – A former detention officer accused of having an intimate relationship with an inmate has been arrested and charged, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Shannon was charged with violations of the civil rights of a person in custody, which is a 3rd-degree felony.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a citizen that an inmate was making calls to them from an unauthorized phone. A supervisor looked into the claims and found information that indicated a policy violation may have occurred, which initiated the investigation.

Shannon resigned from her position during the investigation on Nov. 11. She had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since April 2008 and was the Food Service Manager for the Detention Center.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found evidence that Shannon was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody. That evidence was presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant for Shannon’s arrest was issued on Monday.

She surrendered to the Hearne Police Department on Wednesday and was booked into jail. There is no bond amount set at this time.

The inmate involved in the incident has been offered victim services. The Sheriff’s Office said it will not release the name of the inmate involved.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment. We want to assure our community that we will investigate and pursue charges in these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” according to a release.