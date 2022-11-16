City of Philadelphia officials speak on arrival of migrants bused to Philadelphia from Texas

Officials from the city of Philadelphia and community partners provided on an update on the coordination efforts to support the arrival of asylum seekers to Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas.

In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia is now a drop-off location for Texas’ busing strategy, according to Abbott.

“Since April, Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” Abbott said. “Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.”

The migrants were dropped off at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was joined by several officials, including, Tumar Alexander, Managing Director, Dominick Mireles, Director of the Office of Emergency Management, Amy Eusebio, Executive Director of Office of Immigrant Affairs, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia Health Commissioner, Immigrant service community organizations.