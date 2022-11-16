Celebratory social posts launched after liftoff of Artemis mission

In this photo provided by NASA, guests at the Banana Creek watch the launch of NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I flight test, early Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Fla. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)

When NASA launched the Artemis I mission early Wednesday morning, it was something people had waited weeks, months, years, and even decades to see happen. The flight is unmanned, but it marks a milestone in the work being done to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions.

NASA’s history office noted the span of time that had passed between Apollo and Artemis on twitter shortly after the 1:47 a.m. CDT launch.

Nearly 50 years elapsed between these two photos. #WeAreGoing!!!



⬇️ #Apollo17 at 12:33 a.m. ET on Dec. 7, 1972

↘️ #Artemis I 1:47 a.m. ET today pic.twitter.com/j8fb8KUDZj — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) November 16, 2022

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted: Liftoff!! @NASA_Artemis is on its way to the Moon! Congratulations to the amazing team that has gotten us to this moment. GO ARTEMIS!

Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche also congratulated all the teams that made the launch a success.

And liftoff! Go @NASAArtemis! Congratulations to all of our teams. Stay up to date with the mission via our blog: https://t.co/5xpmsjQHiB #GiantLeapsStartHere pic.twitter.com/K5IR7jTCD0 — Vanessa Wyche (@v_wyche) November 16, 2022

Those who’ve been to space and those who are space enthusiasts shared the excitement.

Finally home and still trying to process what I just experienced.

Wow.

Just simply breathtaking.

Massive congratulations to @NASA / @NASA_SLS and its partners. #WeAreGoing #Artemis #SLS — Aust 🚀 (@akd_ams) November 16, 2022

Jared Truettner posted video from his perspective of the launch and tweeted: @JarednSpace Saw it with my own eyes… wow! #Artemis

Sean Cannon tweeted: @planetdeimos A decade of hard work, persistence, and grit has led to this moment. Artemis I, is now headed to the moon! #Artemis #WeAreGoing

Growing up in Orlando, I've seen a lot of rocket launches from my backyard. Tonight was the first time I watched one live from the space coast. I'll never forget the moment when the crowd counted down and the sky went from pitch black to bright orange.

Life changing. #Artemis — Veronica Baughman ☮️ (@vvbb_101) November 16, 2022

And Planetary Society posted: @exploreplanets Congratulations @NASA on the launch of #Artemis 1! This is a big deal! This is one small step to the next giant leap back to the Moon. Welcome to the most exciting decade of human space exploration since Apollo.