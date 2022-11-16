California resident to be extradited back to Texas after threatening deputy, PCT. 4 says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A California resident has been charged and will soon be extradited to Texas after allegedly threatening a deputy and his wife back.

Jacob Henry Barba, who currently lives in Los Angeles, has been charged with a terroristic threat against a peace officer. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

On August 21, a deputy with Mark Herman’s Office reported that he and his wife received multiple threatening text messages from an unknown person. The messages allegedly sent from Barba stated that he knew where the deputy lived, called the deputy derogatory names and stated that he was on the way to the deputy’s residence with firearms to harm him and his family.

With the help of the Los Angeles Police Department, investigators were able to identify Barba as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant and extradition request.

Barba was arrested on Nov. 14 and is currently awaiting extradition back to Texas.

“Jacob Henry Barba was charged with State Jail Felony Terroristic Threat of a Peace Officer in the 221st District Court in Montgomery County with a $250,000 bond. Through cooperation between our agency and the Los Angeles Police Department, he is currently in jail in California awaiting extradition and justice in a Texas courtroom,” said Constable Mark Herman.