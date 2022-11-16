17-year-old girl fatally struck by train near Memorial Park, authorities say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train near Memorial Park Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. when authorities said two 17-year-old girls were walking northbound on the train tracks.

Investigators said the engineer of the train sounded the horn but only one of the teens got out of the way in time.

The teen that was struck died at the scene, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation of the incident will reportedly be conducted.