Man dead in house fire in northeast Houston; woman transported to hospital: HFD

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Fire Department said they are investigating after a man died and a woman was injured in a house fire in northeast Houston Wednesday.

HFD responded to reports of a house fire in the 10900 block of White Thorn Street around 1:28 a.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, they located a single-family residence with heavy fire showing from the front of the residence. Fire crews reportedly made entry into the home and rescued a woman. One person was located in the hallway and another person was found in a bedroom. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, HFD said.

Officials said the woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by ambulance. She is expected to survive her injuries, HFD said.

At this time, officials said the fire is under investigation.