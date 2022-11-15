49º

WATCH: Woman in slippers takes carton of cigarettes from Houston store at gunpoint

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Security footage of the woman who robbed a Houston convenience store at gunpoint on Saturday, Oct 29. (Provided by HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman caught on security footage robbing a convenience store last month.

The suspect walked into the store near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The woman, who was wearing pink slippers, held up a gun and demanded a carton of cigarettes.

Once she had the cigarettes, she left in a red Kia Soul, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in this case.

