Seen at 7: More funding for pediatric cancer needed

HOUSTON – This year, more than 10,000 children under the age of 15 are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

Dr. Michael Weiner, the Executive Director of Philanthropy for Dave Cantin Group Giving, says he has been a pediatric oncologist for more than 40 years.

Dr. Weiner said when he began his career, many children that were diagnosed with childhood cancer died.

Now, Dr. Weiner said 60-70% of children can be cured of their illness, but progress is still needed.

