Former Exxon Mobil employee accused of taking ‘upskirt’ photos of female employees over past year, docs say

HOUSTON – A Former Exxon Mobil employee accused of taking ‘upskirt’ photos of female employees over past year has been charged, according to court documents.

Zachary Butler, 30, was charged with two counts of felony invasive visual recording.

The investigation on the allegations began on Aug. 12 when detectives with Constable Mark Herman’s High Tech Crimes Unit responded to a business, located in the 22700 block of Springwood Village Parkway.

The employees reportedly told investigators that Butler had take multiple illegal invasive “upskirt” photographs of fellow employees without their consent over the past year or more.

Investigators learned that Butler would frequently ask female coworkers to go with him to buy coffee or to take walks after long periods of sitting. During the walks, he often recommended that he and his female coworkers use a set of enclosed stairs instead of the elevator.

Butler denied the allegations but provided needed passwords/PINs to his cellphone and other online accounts associated with his phone, according to charging documents. He also agreed to allow Exxon Mobile to take his cellphone to a third-part vendor for analysis called CyberEvidence.

After reviewing his phone, an app called “Private Photo Vault” was found to be previously installed but uninstalled on Aug, 8, 2021, according to charging documents. The vault contained 35 pictures and 25 videos of “upskit” style videos along with other file of videos and photos that may belong to other woman taken by Butler. The images and videos were of other as yet unidentified females in various stages of undress to include nude.

When question, investigators said Butler admitted to taking upskirt videos of several of his coworkers. He also admitted to having been successful at or attempting to take upskirt videos of other coworkers as well, according to charging documents. In each video, a cellphone was placed under the hemline of their skirts/dresses and captured their clothed buttocks and genitalia areas. These videos were then edited using slow motion and an audio track which is described as a ‘scanning tool.’

Butler was arrested on Nov. 11 and booked into Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $30,000.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims related to this suspect and urge anyone who may have knowledge or has been a victim to contact its dispatch at 281-376-3472.