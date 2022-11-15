Bond set at $5M for man accused of executing Cypress family, including 2 children, in 2014

Feng Lu, 58, has been charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Bond has been set at $5,000,000 for the man described as a disgruntled employee, charged in the cold-blooded execution of a Cypress family of four.

In September, Feng Lu, 58, was charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family.

On Jan. 30, 2014, Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Fosters Creek Drive in the Coles Crossing subdivision for a welfare check after receiving reports about an odor.

When deputies arrived and entered the home, they found four people lying dead in separate rooms. Each had been shot in the head. The victims were identified as husband and wife, Maoye Sun and Mei Xie, and their two sons, Timothy and Titus. The children were 9 and 7 years old, respectively.

RELATED: Arrest made in 2014 murders of 4 family members, including 2 children, executed at NW Harris County home, authorities say

According to court documents, a purse was found in the laundry room with items scattered on the floor.

Neighbors in the community were shocked.

“Those two little boys had the biggest light in their eyes,” Tiffany Bever said at the time of the discovery. “They were sweet, and they loved everybody here. They rode their bikes and played with all their friends, and you would see them coming and going.”

It took eight years, but a suspect was finally identified and the “why” began to take shape.

Lu was allegedly upset over not being given a promotion.

According to court documents, Lu was working at Cameron International and tried to transfer to another department. He asked the husband, Maoye, to give him a recommendation for transfer. Investigators said Lu told them he heard Maoye did not provide the recommendation, so he called him at work and asked why.

Maoye reportedly said he did support the transfer.

Lu told authorities that Maoye also made derogatory comments about him to his fellow co-workers.

During interrogation, Lu allegedly told authorities he did not know the wife and had never been to the victims’ home and did not even know where they lived until they were murdered.

Detectives also collected a saliva sample, documents state.

RELATED: HCSO: 4 bodies found inside home in NW Harris County

Detectives said the suspect bought a gun before the shooting, in January, but returned it a few weeks later.

An employee at Full Armor Firearms told investigators Lu bought a 9mm handgun, along with a box of ammunition. When Lu returned the handgun to the store in February 2014, there was no barrel in the gun. Lu told the employee his wife threw the barrel away because she didn’t want a gun in the home, investigators said.

Lu’s wife, however, told police she knew about her husband’s disagreement with the victim at work and denied taking the gun barrel.

Investigators said they determined the bullets used in the shooting were consistent with bullets used with the gun he had purchased.

He was arrested in San Francisco, California in September and extradited to Texas.

As a condition of his bond, Lu was ordered Tuesday to surrender any and all passports, visas or other travel documents, and prohibited from obtaining or applying for any new or supplemental passport, visa or travel document.

He was also ordered not to possess any firearms, ammunition or other weapons.

He is to wear a GPS monitor and restricted from leaving Harris County.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 13.