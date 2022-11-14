TRAFFIC ALERT: SH-99 northwest lanes shut down in Montgomery County after stunning crash involving big rig

An 18 wheeler is seen hanging off the highway overpass Monday morning via Houston TranStar cameras

All lanes at SH-99 northwest bound near Birnham Woods Dr. in Montgomery County is shut down due to an 18-wheeler truck seen hanging on an overpass.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened at around 8:36 a.m. Monday.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

No injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Emergency officials from South Montgomery, Spring, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.