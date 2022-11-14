53º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: SH-99 northwest lanes shut down in Montgomery County after stunning crash involving big rig

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Houston TranStar, Traffic
An 18 wheeler is seen hanging off the highway overpass Monday morning via Houston TranStar cameras (KPRC)

All lanes at SH-99 northwest bound near Birnham Woods Dr. in Montgomery County is shut down due to an 18-wheeler truck seen hanging on an overpass.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened at around 8:36 a.m. Monday.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

No injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Emergency officials from South Montgomery, Spring, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email