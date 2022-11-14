Large chunk of Space Shuttle Challenger discovered off coast of Florida

The HISTORY Channel says divers recently discovered a 20-foot segment of the Space Shuttle Challenger in the waters off the coast of Florida.

It’s the first major discovery of wreckage from the 1986 shuttle launch in more than 25 years.

The full exploration will be chronicled as part of the new, six-part series premiering on Nov. 22 on The HISTORY Channel.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke to dive team leader Mike Barnett about the find. Watch the interview in the video player above.

