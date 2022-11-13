53º

Mother of 3 helps families escape large fire possibly caused by ruptured gas line in Second Ward

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Rilwan Balogun

HFD responded to reports of an apartment on fire. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A mother of three was credited for helping her family and neighbors escape a large fire that broke out at a duplex in Second Ward early Sunday.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at a four-unit duplex in the 100 block of Everton Street near Sherman Street at around 4 a.m.

Andrea Rodriguez, a mother of three who lived in the area, told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that she was returning to work when she saw the flames.

“When I pulled up, the fire was barely starting, and my family [were sleeping] right there at the top of the second floor,” Rodriguez said. “That’s when I got upstairs and got everyone out. My kids and everything.”

Several families, including Rodriguez’s neighbors, were able to escape with her help.

“A lot of things came to my mind. I just thought about my kids, and my mother. I wasn’t worried about anything...” she added. “Just my kids, my mother, and my neighbors, that’s it.”

Firefighters believe a ruptured gas line may have caused the fire. The scene is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Family members have created a GoFundMe account. To donate, click here.

