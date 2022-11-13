Mother of 3 helps families escape large fire possibly caused by ruptured gas line in Second Ward

HFD responded to reports of an apartment on fire.

HOUSTON – A mother of three was credited for helping her family and neighbors escape a large fire that broke out at a duplex in Second Ward early Sunday.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at a four-unit duplex in the 100 block of Everton Street near Sherman Street at around 4 a.m.

Andrea Rodriguez, a mother of three who lived in the area, told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that she was returning to work when she saw the flames.

Families looking on as firefighters work to put out flames on Everton.



A mom of three got off work around 4 when she saw the fire and ran inside, hear from her at 6 on @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Bkd0DA3ugG — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) November 13, 2022

“When I pulled up, the fire was barely starting, and my family [were sleeping] right there at the top of the second floor,” Rodriguez said. “That’s when I got upstairs and got everyone out. My kids and everything.”

Several families, including Rodriguez’s neighbors, were able to escape with her help.

“A lot of things came to my mind. I just thought about my kids, and my mother. I wasn’t worried about anything...” she added. “Just my kids, my mother, and my neighbors, that’s it.”

Firefighters believe a ruptured gas line may have caused the fire. The scene is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

A neighbor shares this video of what things looked like earlier this morning.



We’re near the Second Ward on Everton where the fire started at a multi unit home. A mother saw the fire, went inside to alert everyone, including her kids and mom. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/NAaiqtm79C — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) November 13, 2022

Family members have created a GoFundMe account. To donate, click here.