2 dead, 1 injured following high-speed crash between Maserati, Jeep near Midtown, police say

A Maserati and a Jeep were traveling eastbound on Dallas St at a high rate of speed.

Two men are dead and another person was hurt following a major high-speed crash involving a Maserati and a Jeep near Midtown early Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to the crash in the 2900 block of Dallas Street near Waugh Drive at around 2 a.m.

Police said a Maserati and a Jeep were reportedly racing on Dallas Street when at some point the Jeep struck the Maserati, swerving it off the roadway.

Two men inside the Maserati died in the crash. A third passenger was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Maserati ran from the crash scene but later came back where he was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver and passengers of the Jeep fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating the crash at this time.