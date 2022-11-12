‘I feel like I failed my husband,’ Widow of Vietnam war veteran duped out of $2K, husband’s remains still missing

When the body of Barbara McFadden’s husband was picked up from Methodist West Hospital, she thought she’d be getting his ashes shortly after, but about a month and a half later she says she still has no idea where the Vietnam war marine veteran’s remains are.

”I am so devastated. I feel like l failed my husband,” McFadden said. Adding to her grief, Barbara McFadden has been beating herself up since her husband James Lee McFadden died back in September and she chose Legacy Funeral Services out of Denver, Colorado, a company she found online, to handle his cremation.

”Why didn’t I pick the right place? Why is he not here at the house with me,” she said.

She says she initially paid Legacy Funeral Services nearly $1,600, and then almost $300 more because they said his body was more than 300 pounds.

”I thought they were legit, but come to find out they’re are rip-offs a scam and they are… the people have no sympathy or compassion for you,” she said.

She says she’s kept track of every attempt to get answers and now has pages and pages of logs. Now, she’s still trying to figure out where her husband’s body was taken and if it’s even been cremated at all. ”Every time I call, I get a different story I even called this morning.

Now the same woman that I speak to all the time she’s telling me ‘I left messages at the crematory but he’s not answering,’ she said. McFadden says the woman she corresponds with still won’t provide the name of the crematory, only saying that it’s in Conroe.

When we called it just rings and rings.

With the holidays approaching she says she’s praying for one wish, to be able to bring her loved one’s ashes home with her. ”I don’t sleep at night; I’m just devastated and so hurt… I’m so, I’m sorry,” she said.

Making matters even worse, she says she can’t even get a death certificate which means she can’t access any of his benefits and says her bank account is frozen.

A local funeral company with a similar name says it’s been getting confused with the Colorado-based company and receiving similar complaints.

McFadden says she’s planning legal action.