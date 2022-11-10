Surveillance photos released after 19-year-old shot in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities have released a set of images captured by a surveillance camera of a vehicle which they believe was involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 8700 block of South Braeswood Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 3.

HPD officials say they were called about a shooting and were told that was taking place in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly found the victim inside of a taco truck suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene and paramedics transported the teen to a nearby hospital where he was in critical condition.

Investigators say they are searching for the suspect who was believed to have been driving a dark gray, four-door Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.