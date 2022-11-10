Police investigating unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey to seek help from cold case team

Police in Boulder, Colorado, will consult with a state cold case team as they continue to investigate the 1996 murder of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey.

Authorities have received more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails about the case, and have traveled to 19 states to speak with more than 1,000 people, but the murder remains unsolved.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news release Wednesday ahead of the 26th anniversary of JonBenet’s death.

