Houston Open happening at Memorial Park Golf Club through Sunday

HOUSTON – The Houston Open and associated events are underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course until Sunday.

The events, which are managed by the Astros Golf Foundation in partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, may be extended by an additional day in the event of inclement weather, according to the Memorial Park Conservancy.

According to Memorial Park Conservancy:

Memorial Park, the Seymour Lieberman Trail and the Clay Family Eastern Glades will remain open to the public during the tournament hours, however, certain areas of the park adjacent to the golf course may be closed or subject to detours to enhance public safety.

All parking lots and street parking on the north side of the park, including the Clay Family Eastern Glades parking lot, will be closed to the public. The Cullen Running Trails Center Parking lot will be closed to the public.

East and West Memorial Loop Drive and parking will open to the public from 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. daily. For available parking for park users, visit www.Memorialparkconservancy.org

During tournament hours parking will be available in the Picnic Loop lot south of Memorial Drive.

Parking is expected to be significantly limited during the week of the Houston Open event.

Access to the neighborhoods adjacent to the park will be controlled as to only allow residents and residents’ visitors to enter the neighborhood, according to Memorial Park Conservancy.

Any additional questions about the event can be addressed by the Astros Golf Foundation.