‘He’s a miracle’: Man diagnosed with COVID discharged from hospital after fighting virus for 453 days

HOUSTON – In August of 2021, Weaymon “Dub” Crochet from Bellaire went to Houston Methodist in the Texas Medical Center with COVID.

Three months later, he was transferred to the Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy, and he’s been there ever since.

Crochet was among the Houstonians infected during the wave of the Delta variant, and he wasn’t able to be discharged for the next 453 days.

On Wednesday, Crochet left the hospital for the first time. Friends, family, and hospital staff gave him a celebratory goodbye, forming a line to cheer from the elevator to his car.

“The doctors and nurses couldn’t be a better group of people. I’ve never seen that many people work together and enjoy each other. Friends, can’t go through life without friends. Church is priority. And my family, God bless them. They’re my rock,” Dub said.

He says he still has a way to go to get stronger. All things considered, though, this is a remarkable recovery.

His wife, Rachel, says she was by his side every day and some days seemed like they might be his last.

“He’s a miracle, he is a miracle. They said there was no way he could survive,” she said. “I went, ‘Nope, he’s walking out of here. He’s walking out of here!” And he did! And he did!”

“This is a true blessing. God [gave] me all his angels to get me out of here,” Dub said.