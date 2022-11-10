Gov. Abbott announces over $355M in public safety grants

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer more than $355 million in grant funding for a variety of public safety programs and services in Texas, including victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and law enforcement support.

Abbott said the grant funding was made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

“Texas continues working to improve and enhance the safety of our communities through comprehensive programs and services that help keep Texans safe,” said Abbott. “This crucial grant funding will further bolster organizations and agencies as they work around the clock to ensure justice for victims of crime, protect against threats, prevent human trafficking, and support statewide emergency infrastructure, among other critical public safety initiatives. Working together, we are creating a safer future for all Texans.”

The grants recently released include, but are not limited to, funding for the following: