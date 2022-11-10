Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry, KSAT reports

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, according to our sister station KSAT.

Officials tell KSAT Investigates that a search warrant was walked at the District 10 Councilman’s home Wednesday night, targeting a 2018 black Jeep.

According to sources, a copy of a search warrant was lodged between the front door and door frame at Perry’s home Thursday afternoon, however, no one answered.

A redacted SAPD report obtained by KSAT Investigates Monday states that the driver of a Honda Civic told police a black Jeep Wrangler crashed into them head-on around 9:10 p.m. Sunday while they waited at a stoplight at Jones Maltsberger and Redland roads.

According to the Civic driver, the Wrangler then left the scene, leaving behind the Civic, which the officer wrote sustained “major damage.”

A witness who saw the crash reportedly followed the Jeep to where it stopped and then returned to the crash scene to tell the driver of the Civic, who relayed the information to the responding officer.

The officer checked the location and found the Jeep parked in the driveway, where it appeared to have made contact with the garage door.

The SAPD officer also found Perry lying in his backyard with a cut on his head and smelling of alcohol.

An EMS unit was called to the councilman’s home but Perry was allowed to refuse medical care.

However, without the ability to prove Perry was intoxicated while behind the wheel, the case will not be investigated as a DWI.

Perry has since admitted to being in a crash Sunday but said in a statement Wednesday that “I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it.”

“The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly,” Perry said in a statement to KSAT.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Tuesday that Perry should resign if the details in the police report prove to be accurate.

The District 10 councilman was not at a Veteran’s Day function he was originally expected to attend on Wednesday and was also a no-show at the council’s B-session.

Perry has been on City Council since 2017. His current term is set to end next year.