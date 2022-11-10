84-year-old mayor running for re-election in Louisiana killed in car crash on Election Day, authorities say

The mayor of a small Louisiana town who was running for re-election was killed in a car crash on Election Day, authorities said.

Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was a passenger and not wearing a seat belt when the car she was in was struck by a pickup truck on a highway about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Hendrix was the mayor of Melville. She was running for re-election, according to the St. Landry Parish Clerk.

