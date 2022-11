(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Several eastbound lanes on I-10 were closed after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge and lost its load, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported at 3:05 p.m. on I-10 at Waco Street.

According to Houston TranStar, three center lanes were closed as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic delays in the area are expected.