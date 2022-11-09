Voluntary recall issued for Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to potential Salmonella, FDA says

HOUSTON – The Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V. has issued a voluntary recall for its Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the potential presence of Salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was put in place as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed that the 15.5 oz, six count box of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookie may contain Salmonella, according to the FDA.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. A person infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was distributed to warehouses in California and Texas and may have reached consumers through select retail stores.

The company said it is working closely with the FDA to further investigate this issue and ensure the recalled product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.

No illnesses related to Salmonella have been confirmed to date.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are advised not to consume it and urged to dispose of it immediately. Consumers may also contact Gamesa Consumer Relations for product questions and further details at 1-877-842-6372 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday) or visit https://contact.pepsico.com/gamesa.