‘This could of been prevented’: Repeat offender accused of stabbing Houston father 7 times at motel following argument

HOUSTON – Greg Downs, a 61-year-old father of two, was at a motel when his family says a man forced his way into his room and stabbed him seven times.

His daughter describes him as an upbeat and friendly person. She’s now longing to recreate their memories.

“He gives the best hugs ever,” she said. “I miss his hugs.”

She doesn’t want to release her name because of what happened to her father on Thursday afternoon.

“We got a phone call that my dad had been stabbed,” she recalled.

Houston police said 35-year-old George Hodge got into argument with Downs at the Red Roof Inn on U.S. Highway 290. Police say that’s when Hodge stabbed Downs several times with a knife. Downs’ family says he was trying to get Hodge’s license plate number.

“He (Hodge) showed up in a black mask, a bandanna and he was going door to door, allegedly trying to rob people,” Downs’ daughter said.

Police said Hodge left Downs for dead and when police caught up with him he was in a stolen car.

“He stabbed him seven times in the chest, the back, the face, the front and back of his neck,” his daughter said. “Now he’s in the ICU, fighting for his life.”

Hodge has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading arrest. According to court documents, he’s been in trouble with the law more than a dozen times and charged with assault three different times.

He was out on a $150,000 bond for evading arrest during this latest attack, according to court documents.

“It’s really disappointing to hear that he’s been let out of jail so many times because this could of been prevented,” Downs’ daughter said.

To help the Downs’ family click here.