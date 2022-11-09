Men attempt to steal snake at gunpoint in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are seeking two men accused of trying to steal a snake during an attempted armed robbery in southeast Houston.

The complainant told police that she arranged to meet with a woman who said she was interested in purchasing her snake. They agreed to meet Sunday, Oct. 2 in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood.

While the complainant was talking with the potential buyer, two men approached. One of the men had a handgun and demanded the snake. The complainant threw the snake into her truck and the men fled the area on foot.

Houston police provided this description of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black male, 18 to 20 years old, white shirt and black pants.

Suspect #2: Black male, black shirt and black pants.

See surveillance footage of the incident below.

