Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl possibly abducted by teen boy in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old who police say was abducted by a teen boy in San Antonio, according to police.

Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

According to KSAT News, the alert was issued Sunday night for Luna, who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive. San Antonio Police Department previously told they were searching for a U-Haul truck with an Arizona plate that may have been involved in Luna’s disappearance.

The U-Haul truck is no longer the suspect vehicle, police said.

The suspect in the abduction has been identified as 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez.

Authorities previously said they believe Luna is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on the case or their whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.