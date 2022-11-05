1-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A 1-year-old child has been pronounced dead following a crash in northwest Houston on Saturday.

According to Houston police, the crash took place in the 4300 block of Oak Shadows, near Goldspier Street.

HPD says the child, who was a pedestrian at the time of the crash, was hit by the vehicle.

It is unclear how the driver of the vehicle hit the child. As of Saturday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

The child was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.