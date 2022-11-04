Nov. 3 declared Jalen Hurts Day in honor of Houston native, Eagles Quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a Houston native.

Hurts will play his first game at NRG stadium Thursday night when the Eagles take on the Texans.

The former Channelview High School football star has led the Eagles to a perfect record in his third year as QB and has solidified himself as an MVP candidate.

“He’s always been focused. So, to see it happening, it’s just a joy to watch,” said Jalen’s mother Pamela Hurts.

Jalen’s return home was also highlighted by Harris County Precinct Three’s decision to proclaim Nov. 3, 2022, as Jalen Alexander Hurts Day.

“It was really an honor for me to accept this on Jalen’s behalf, especially knowing how much the community has supported him, knowing that he is a member of this community, grew up here, and graduated from here,” his mother said.

Channelview ISD is not only where Jalen became a star it’s the same place where both his parents work.

His mother, Pamela is a counselor at Anthony Aguirre Junior High and his father is the head football coach at Channelview High School.