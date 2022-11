HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put the blaze out.

According to HFD, no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.